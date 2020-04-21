Earth Day organizers say we should celebrate 50th anniversary online -- so, how do we do that?

Have you ever celebrated Earth Day, perhaps by planting a tree or doing something good for the environment?

We ask because Earth Day’s 50th anniversary is upon us, set for April 22, and this year’s “celebration” will be a bit different.

Considering the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, the Earth Day Network has announced a shift to “global digital mobilizations.”

It’ll be Digital Earth Day! The first ever.

So, what does that mean, exactly?

1.) Depending where the country is April 22, in relation to the current pandemic, some people or communities might still decide to hold in-person events.

“(The) Earth Day Network urges everyone to assess their situation individually, take precautions and follow the recommendations and advice from the World Health Organization and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and from local authorities from your city and country,” a news release said.

2.) But if we’re still quarantined, there’s a lot you can do from your home.

Earth Day Network will provide live coverage of these “global digital mobilizations," which you can follow on its social media accounts.

Plans are also underway to develop a major global event, coordinated across digital platforms, to mark the 50th anniversary.

Other online events will include:

Virtual protests (one of the goals of the event is to pressure world leaders to act on climate change)

Social media campaigns

Online teach-ins and more

A full scope of digital actions will be available at earthday.org.

3.) Get creative.

We want to shift our energies and efforts.

But organizers still want to “mobilize millions in a call for transformative action for our planet.”

“At Earth Day Network, the health and safety of volunteers and participants in Earth Day events is our top concern. Amid the recent outbreak, we encourage people to rise up, but to do so safely and responsibly — in many cases, that means using our voices to drive action online rather than in person,” said Kathleen Rogers, President of Earth Day Network.

Make sure you hashtag! Use #EarthDay2020 and #EARTHRISE.

There was supposed to be a live 50th anniversary event on the National Mall, scheduled for April 25. That’s now been postponed to October 24-25, 2020 to mark the half birthday of Earth Day.