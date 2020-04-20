This $11.5 million Texas lakehouse has a resort-style backyard that offers picturesque views of Possum Kingdom Lake
One of the finest waterfront locations in Possum Kingdom Lake has hit the market and could be yours for $11,500,000.
The two-story lakehouse, built in 2012, boasts a resort-style backyard that offers picturesque views of the lake, an infinity-edge pool, two slip docks, an attached grill, covered deck, balcony and more.
The home sits on a 247,159 square foot lot and features eight bedrooms, one of which is a sequestered master suite that offers a sitting area, fireplace and access to a private covered patio overlooking the pool and lake and a spa-like master bath with his and her private areas, according to the original listing.
Designed for grand-scale entertaining, the home also boasts an expansive floor plan with wooden floors and ceilings, a piano, a pool table, a built-in wine cooler, three fireplaces and a six-car garage.
Scroll below to take a look inside the property located at 5101 Hells Gate Loop and see what you could get for $11.5 million in Possum Kingdom Lake estate.
