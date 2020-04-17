These items are hard to find at local grocery stores, according to Houstonians
HOUSTON – Toilet paper, hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes. These are some of the most off-the-shelf items people are demanding to purchase amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But some of these items and others are becoming hard to find at grocery stores nationwide. Even ordering these items online have been impossible, too.
We asked our KPRC Channel 2 Facebook followers what items are the most difficult to find at grocery stores in the Houston area. Here’s what they said:
- Hand sanitizer
- Isopropyl alcohol
- Face masks
- Aloe vera gel
- Antibacterial hand soap
- Lysol/Clorox disinfecting wipes/spray
- Toilet paper
- Eggs
- Milk
- Baby wipes
- Tylenol (or other acetaminophen medication)
- Soup/ramen noodles
- Frozen vegetables
- Paper towels/napkins
- Vitamin supplements
- Immunity supplements
- Herbal teas
