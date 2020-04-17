76ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Features

PHOTOS: Here are all of the scarves Dr. Deborah Birx has worn during her White House press conferences on coronavirus

Ana Gonzalez, KPRC Digital Media Intern

Tags: White House, Dr. Deborah Birx, Task Force, Coronavirus, Scarves
Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Monday, April 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Monday, April 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Dr. Deborah Birx, who has been guiding President Donald Trump as part of his White House Coronavirus Task Force, has gained a fanbase for her stylish scarves.

An Instagram account, called deborahbirxscarves was created to highlight each scarf from the first time she emerged to today. The account was created by Victoria Stout, a music marketing executive who told TODAY that she only made the account as a “distraction."

“There’s something to be said for the calm and intelligent way she communicates each day in those press briefings," she said. “That’s what stands out to me more than any of her scarves! I love seeing a capable woman so meaningfully influence our country.”

The account now has 22,000 followers.

Here are some of the scarves Dr. Birx wore, from March 4 to today.

View this post on Instagram

03.04.20

A post shared by Scarves of Dr. Deborah Birx (@deborahbirxscarves) on

View this post on Instagram

03.10.20 | Emilio Pucci “Papilio”

A post shared by Scarves of Dr. Deborah Birx (@deborahbirxscarves) on

View this post on Instagram

03.13.20

A post shared by Scarves of Dr. Deborah Birx (@deborahbirxscarves) on

View this post on Instagram

03.15.20

A post shared by Scarves of Dr. Deborah Birx (@deborahbirxscarves) on

View this post on Instagram

03.17.20

A post shared by Scarves of Dr. Deborah Birx (@deborahbirxscarves) on

View this post on Instagram

03.18.20 | Emilio Pucci “Papilio”

A post shared by Scarves of Dr. Deborah Birx (@deborahbirxscarves) on

View this post on Instagram

03.19.20

A post shared by Scarves of Dr. Deborah Birx (@deborahbirxscarves) on

View this post on Instagram

03.20.20

A post shared by Scarves of Dr. Deborah Birx (@deborahbirxscarves) on

View this post on Instagram

03.23.20

A post shared by Scarves of Dr. Deborah Birx (@deborahbirxscarves) on

View this post on Instagram

03.24.20

A post shared by Scarves of Dr. Deborah Birx (@deborahbirxscarves) on

View this post on Instagram

03.25.20 | Hermès “Rocaille II”

A post shared by Scarves of Dr. Deborah Birx (@deborahbirxscarves) on

View this post on Instagram

03.26.20

A post shared by Scarves of Dr. Deborah Birx (@deborahbirxscarves) on

View this post on Instagram

03.29.20 | Emilio Pucci “Papilio”

A post shared by Scarves of Dr. Deborah Birx (@deborahbirxscarves) on

View this post on Instagram

03.30.20

A post shared by Scarves of Dr. Deborah Birx (@deborahbirxscarves) on

View this post on Instagram

03.31.20 | Ann Hand “Eagle Silk Scarf”

A post shared by Scarves of Dr. Deborah Birx (@deborahbirxscarves) on

View this post on Instagram

04.01.20

A post shared by Scarves of Dr. Deborah Birx (@deborahbirxscarves) on

View this post on Instagram

04.02.20

A post shared by Scarves of Dr. Deborah Birx (@deborahbirxscarves) on

View this post on Instagram

04.03.20

A post shared by Scarves of Dr. Deborah Birx (@deborahbirxscarves) on

View this post on Instagram

04.05.20

A post shared by Scarves of Dr. Deborah Birx (@deborahbirxscarves) on

View this post on Instagram

04.06.20 | Hermès “Rocaille II”

A post shared by Scarves of Dr. Deborah Birx (@deborahbirxscarves) on

View this post on Instagram

04.07.20

A post shared by Scarves of Dr. Deborah Birx (@deborahbirxscarves) on

View this post on Instagram

04.09.20 | A gift from a colleague in Africa.

A post shared by Scarves of Dr. Deborah Birx (@deborahbirxscarves) on

View this post on Instagram

04.10.20 | Echo “Cherry Blossoms”

A post shared by Scarves of Dr. Deborah Birx (@deborahbirxscarves) on

View this post on Instagram

04.13.20

A post shared by Scarves of Dr. Deborah Birx (@deborahbirxscarves) on

View this post on Instagram

04.15.20

A post shared by Scarves of Dr. Deborah Birx (@deborahbirxscarves) on

View this post on Instagram

04.16.20

A post shared by Scarves of Dr. Deborah Birx (@deborahbirxscarves) on

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.