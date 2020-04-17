PHOTOS: Here are all of the scarves Dr. Deborah Birx has worn during her White House press conferences on coronavirus

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Dr. Deborah Birx, who has been guiding President Donald Trump as part of his White House Coronavirus Task Force, has gained a fanbase for her stylish scarves.

An Instagram account, called deborahbirxscarves was created to highlight each scarf from the first time she emerged to today. The account was created by Victoria Stout, a music marketing executive who told TODAY that she only made the account as a “distraction."

“There’s something to be said for the calm and intelligent way she communicates each day in those press briefings," she said. “That’s what stands out to me more than any of her scarves! I love seeing a capable woman so meaningfully influence our country.”

The account now has 22,000 followers.

Here are some of the scarves Dr. Birx wore, from March 4 to today.