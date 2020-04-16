Look inside this $3.4 mansion in The Woodlands that has spa, outdoor kitchen and greenhouse

House hunters, its time to take a look inside one of the largest private estates in The Woodlands that just hit the market for $3.4 million.

The 5-acre private-gated property, located at 205 Grogans Point Road, boasts a pool house with a dry sauna and steam shower, an outdoor kitchen entertaining area under a massive lanai and a greenhouse.

As you enter the three-story mansion, you’ll encounter a dramatic, double staircase and behind it, a custom-painted barrel ceiling.

The single-family home has six beds, seven full baths and four half baths. Some of its most prominent features include a home gym, a home theater, a mahogany-paneled library with a spiral staircase, a private wine cellar, a butler pantry, multiple wet bars, an elevator and six stairways.

Scroll below to take a look inside the multi-million-dollar estate located just north of Houston.

Grand entry inside view (HAR)

Guest suite with private bath. (HAR)

Wet bar (HAR)

Home theatre (HAR)

Study area (HAR)

Game room with picturesque windows that lead to the balcony. (HAR)

Game room wet bar. (HAR)

Billards room (HAR)

The "Four Seasons" bronze maiden statues accent the huge pool area with elevated trellis. (HAR)

Custom pool with infinity edge, heater, lights, five fountains, a waterfall and spa. (HAR)

Outdoor kitchen with a Holland Grill, smoker, ice machine, refrigerator, sink and countertop gas-burning fire circle. (HAR)

300-square-foot pool house equipped with a steam shower and sauna. (HAR)