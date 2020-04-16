Look inside this $3.4 mansion in The Woodlands that has spa, outdoor kitchen and greenhouse
House hunters, its time to take a look inside one of the largest private estates in The Woodlands that just hit the market for $3.4 million.
The 5-acre private-gated property, located at 205 Grogans Point Road, boasts a pool house with a dry sauna and steam shower, an outdoor kitchen entertaining area under a massive lanai and a greenhouse.
As you enter the three-story mansion, you’ll encounter a dramatic, double staircase and behind it, a custom-painted barrel ceiling.
The single-family home has six beds, seven full baths and four half baths. Some of its most prominent features include a home gym, a home theater, a mahogany-paneled library with a spiral staircase, a private wine cellar, a butler pantry, multiple wet bars, an elevator and six stairways.
Scroll below to take a look inside the multi-million-dollar estate located just north of Houston.
