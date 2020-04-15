Takeout Shoutout: Maga’s Restaurant serving home-cooked Mexican food in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – Maga’s is a very small, family-owned restaurant specializing in home-cooked Mexican food.

The owner, Margarita is from Cerritos, Mexico and has brought her authentic recipes with her to Houston. She and her family run a very simple, hard-working, restaurant that offers traditional dishes, salads and some pasta.

What we love about Maga’s is its simplicity. Nothing fancy, just good food for good prices and prepared with lots of love.

The restaurant is struggling financially right now with the coronavirus crisis and needs the community help. Maga’s Restaurant is located at 1123 Dumble Street in southeast Houston. To make an order, call 713-485-0555.