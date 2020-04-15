5 Katy walking trails to help ease your mind and body

(The City of Katy’s Parks and Recreation)

KATY, Texas – If you’re required to stay at home, you might be feeling some anxiety or some sort of cabin fever.

While there are strict county orders to stay at home, it’s still important to keep your mind, your body and yourself healthy. One way you can escape your anxiety is simply by taking a walk and grabbing some fresh air.

Although parks have banned the usage of playgrounds, benches, equipment and public spaces, there is nothing wrong with a walk in the park while staying 6 feet apart from other visitors.

Here are five walking trails you can visit to help ease your mind and body.

As always, remember to practice social distancing and wash your hands after your park visit.

Katy City Park

“Beautiful scenery, beautiful environment, suitable for walking, running and barbecue in the wild.” -Jonathan

Address: 5720 Franz Road, Katy TX 77493

Mary Jo Peckham Park

“Beautiful park for walking, jogging and bringing the kids to play. The large fish pond is restocked regularly and aerated. You do need a fishing license to fish there as it is considered a public body of water.” -Daniel

Address: 5597 Gardenia Ln, Katy, TX 77493

Rick Rice Park

“Lovely park, paved 1/2 mile circuit, gazebo overlooking the pond with water spraying up in the center. All planes and trees are labeled with the type they are. Turtles sunning themselves, herons and egrets fishing. My dog takes me there most mornings for a walk and they have poop bag dispensers and receptacles located around the circuit along with trash cans. Great place for a picnic.” -Michelle

Address: Rice Park Trail, Katy, TX 77450

Mason Creek South Hike & Bike Trail

“Great place to take a long walk. Once around the lake takes awhile! Plenty of parking spots. There is a trail between this park and Katy Park that really adds to the value of this park as a destination. Be careful crossing Porter Road; very busy. Great for bicycling too!” -Bryan

Address: 2500 Porter Rd, Katy, TX 77493

Nottingham Country Park

“It’s a beautiful park for running, jogging, walking, biking, picnicking with lots of trees.” -Johnny

Address: Cobble Springs Dr, Katy, TX 77450

For the latest on COVID-19 updates, you can visit the City of Katy’s website HERE.