See inside this Texas lakefront home for $8 million, with walking access to Lake Travis and a private boat dock access
On the hunt for a Texas lakefront home with walking access to the Lake Travis shoreline and easy access to a private boat dock? Then you’ll definitely want to check out this property in Spicewood.
Located at 1925 Valentino CV, this three-story modern home sits on a 6.04-acre-lot on Main Body Lake Travis. Its fresh, timeless design finishes and warm tones give it a clean, yet comfortable lake living feel.
The floor plan was designed to provide flex space for private, family fun. The home sports a game room, a media room, an office and a recreational room.
The single-family home features four bedrooms, five full baths, a kitchen with a walk-in pantry, a dining room, a living room and more.
The neighborhood’s amenities include a lazy river swim park, 150 slip large yacht marina, a clubhouse, lakeside lodge and a tennis area.
Scroll below to take a look inside the $7,995,000 property and the spectacular views it offers of Lake Travis.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.