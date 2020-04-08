Take a look inside this $6.85M tri-level Houston penthouse with spectacular, unobstructed views of downtown

HOUSTON – On the hunt for a modern and sophisticated home with spectacular, unobstructed views of downtown Houston? Then you’ll definitely want to take a look at this tri-level penthouse located in the prestigious Bayou Bend Towers.

This property was completely updated and remodeled in 2018 with a 2,500-square-foot outdoor living terrace with a private pool, an outdoor bar and an outdoor pool cabana.

The penthouse boasts a dramatic staircase, breathtaking formal rooms, a stunning master suite, three luxurious secondary bedroom suites with large custom closets, five full baths and one half bath.

All three levels of the 7,156-square-foot home have private entrances and views of Buffalo Bayou, River Oaks and River Oaks Country Club.

Scroll below to take a virtual tour of the $6,850,000 penthouse located at 101 Westcott Street.

101 Westcott Street #2001 (HAR)

