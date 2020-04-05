59ºF

Beaches around Texas deserted amid coronavirus outbreak

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

HOUSTON – As coronavirus continues to spread and non-essential businesses started to close as a precaution before stay-at-home orders were announced, many Texans began to take advantage of nature by heading to beaches.

But since everyone thought of doing the same thing all at once, a stop had to be put to outdoor gatherings and many public beaches were closed.

Here’s what some of Texas’ most popular beaches look like without visitors:

Galveston

Jamaica Beach

Port Aransas

South Padre Island

