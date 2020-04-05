Beaches around Texas deserted amid coronavirus outbreak

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – As coronavirus continues to spread and non-essential businesses started to close as a precaution before stay-at-home orders were announced, many Texans began to take advantage of nature by heading to beaches.

But since everyone thought of doing the same thing all at once, a stop had to be put to outdoor gatherings and many public beaches were closed.

Here’s what some of Texas’ most popular beaches look like without visitors:

Galveston

an empty galveston is a rare sight pic.twitter.com/Jx9UPPON4W — adriana (@gspringerx) April 1, 2020

Jamaica Beach

Port Aransas

Port Aransas Beaches are closed but with a few exceptiioms as listed on the sign. It’s a temporary order to keep us all safe! #DontBeASpreader #beachlife pic.twitter.com/qU7Xvp8vLI — Port Aransas Beaches (@PortABeaches) March 28, 2020

South Padre Island