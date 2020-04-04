These 10 tattoos from Houstonians show off their pure love for everything Texas
From Space City Houston, to the Texas state flag, to bluebonnet season, Houstonians love their tatoos.
We asked our KPRC 2 Facebook followers to show off their Texas-style tattoos. Some of our followers shared their story behind the meaning of their unique designs.
Facebook follower Daniel Bentacurt gave a shout-out to Special D Ink in Rosenberg for doing this tattoo design. He says the proceeds went toward Hurricane Harvey relief.
Consuelo Navarro shows off her ink. She is a proud half-marathon runner who admires the Texas wildflowers.
Hector Davila calls himself a “proud Texan”. His tattoo proceeds also went toward Harvey relief.
Derrick Hodge got his Texas tattoo in January. This was his first design.
Brian Stewart dedicated his ink to his daughter. Her birthdate and the meaning of Houston is shown on his design.
John Cavuoti II’s tattoo was made while donating for Hurricane Harvey relief. Way to go!
Christina Cripe donated to the Harvey Relief Fund to get a special Houston-themed tattoo.
Kenny Sharpless did a Texas sleeve to show off where he came from!
The state flower of Texas is the bluebonnet. Zahra Metzgar showed off a special tattoo of bluebonnet wildflowers.
Jason Keesler presents his Texas tattoo with the Texas flag, bluebonnets and rattlesnakes.
Do you have a Texas tattoo you like to share? Tell us in the comments below!
