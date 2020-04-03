With school shifted online, these Houston-area teachers are going above and beyond for their students

We thank our healthcare workers and first responders, but we cannot thank our teachers enough.

With schools closed and instruction shifted online, teachers in the Houston area worked tirelessly to make learning reachable for students of all grade levels thanks to the latest technology, and updating parents on their child’s progress with constant communication such as installing the latest apps on their phone, or by email/phone call.

We asked our KPRC Channel 2 followers on our Facebook page who they would like to recognize for going above and beyond for their children:

Getting encouragement and engagement through app

Who shared it: Facebook follower Ashley Lutz would like to recognize Mrs. Drake at Thornton Middle School (6th grade World Culture), who continues to encourage and engage with her students through Remind app.

What they said: “She reminds them to set goals, encourages them to work hard and she lets them know she misses them. She has been an incredible teacher all year. She goes above and beyond for her students.” she said

Kudos to caring staff at Christian Academy

Who shared it: Sarah Hill gives kudos to the staff at Courageous Christian Academy in Porter, including Mrs. Hull.

What they said: “She loves her little kindergartners and she emails daily and leaves voice messages and prayers for the kids.” she said. “The entire staff treats my daughter and us like family. Mrs. Sheila the owner is such a generous sweet soul along with Ms. Cox. Thank you teachers for all that you do.”

Much-needed help on geometry

Who shared it: Follower Diana Booth-Clark says her son, who attends Santa Fe High School is receiving some much-needed help from his geometry teacher Ms. Mantooth.

What they said: "[Ms. Mantooth] is putting a lot of videos up on how to work out their Geometry problems. She is available on Canvas chat. She is on Zoom doing tutorials. She’s putting in lots of hours teaching. She is also communicating by email and Remind.”

Class starts at 8 a.m. for this teacher

Who shared it: Caleigh Veronica recognizes Mr. Smith from Fort Bend ISD, who starts his sessions at 8 a.m.

What they said: “[He] has been motivating the students during this tough time! Playing kahoot! Giving each student time and listening to their concerns! Making the sessions fun for the students to look forward every day to see him. What an amazing teacher!!”

Teachers are listening to parents and students

Who shared it: Virginia Galindo knows her second-grade daughter is getting the support she needs from her teachers at Jenson Elementary.

What they said: “Mrs. Norales and Mrs. Escobedo’s second grade class. Awesome teachers working hard every day with my daughter to continue to learn during this difficult time.”

Thank you to all the teachers for their hard work during this tough time! Do you know a teacher you should recognize? Share in the comments below!