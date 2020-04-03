Celebrate your high school senior!

HOUSTON – Calling all athletes, artists and academic students, we want to recognize you.

The year’s not over for your soon-to-be high school grad. Celebrate the class of 2020 with KPRC 2′s Senior Yearbook!

Share a photo of your high school student participating in sports, academics, organizations or UIL events. Tell us why your senior should be recognized. Your student might even appear on TV!

To submit your high school senior, upload your image in the “Post Your Own” section in the gallery below.