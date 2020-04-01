Only in Texas: 7 beautiful river photos of the Lone Star State that make us miss days outdoors

Outdoor water activities are some of Texans’ favorites.

Whether it’s kayaking, fishing, or floating the river in a tube. Texans love to be outside by the water.

Right now, things aren’t really the way they used to be. Texans have to be huddled up indoors, so for the meantime, enjoy these photos of some Texas rivers.

Brazos River

Brazos River (wacoheartoftexas.com)

Frio River

Frio River (visituvaldecounty.com)

Rio Grande

Rio Grande (Wikimedia Commons)

Nueces River

Nueces River (VRBO)

Pecos River

Pecos River (PHOTOGRAPH BY KENNY BRAUN)

Red River

Red River (Republic Ranches)

Sabinal River