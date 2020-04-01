74ºF

Features

Only in Texas: 7 beautiful river photos of the Lone Star State that make us miss days outdoors

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Devils River on Monarch Ranch in West Texas
Devils River on Monarch Ranch in West Texas (Monarch Ranch)

Outdoor water activities are some of Texans’ favorites.

Whether it’s kayaking, fishing, or floating the river in a tube. Texans love to be outside by the water.

Right now, things aren’t really the way they used to be. Texans have to be huddled up indoors, so for the meantime, enjoy these photos of some Texas rivers.

Brazos River

Brazos River
Brazos River (wacoheartoftexas.com)

Frio River

Frio River
Frio River (visituvaldecounty.com)

Rio Grande

Rio Grande
Rio Grande (Wikimedia Commons)

Nueces River

Nueces River
Nueces River (VRBO)

Pecos River

Pecos River
Pecos River (PHOTOGRAPH BY KENNY BRAUN)

Red River

Red River
Red River (Republic Ranches)

Sabinal River

Sabinal River
Sabinal River (visituvaldecounty.com)

