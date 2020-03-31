This is how Lizzo showed appreciation to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic
Lizzo showed her support to healthcare workers in both Minnesota and Washington State.
In a video she posted on her Twitter account, the Alief native and UH alumna stated that the “least she could is send some lunch."
"You guys are heroes," - @lizzo— UW Medicine (@UWMedicine) March 31, 2020
Nurses and healthcare workers at the University of Washington Medical Center 's emergency department in the Seattle area received their lunches Monday afternoon, and expressed their thanks on social media:
Thank you @Lizzo for sending lunches to the UW Medical Center - Montlake Emergency Department today! 💜💛— UW Medicine (@UWMedicine) March 30, 2020
Minnesota Health also felt Lizzo’s love as well. She sent packed lunches to doctors and nurses as a way of saying “thank you."
That moment when you’re working the ER and @Lizzo surprises you by sending over some lunch! 😲❤️— M Health Fairview (@MHealthFairview) March 30, 2020
Cases at Washington State, once the epicenter of the outbreak have stabilized at around 5,000 cases, while Minnesota currently has around 600.
