This is how Lizzo showed appreciation to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic

Ana Gonzalez, KPRC Digital Media Intern

Lizzo showed her support to healthcare workers in both Minnesota and Washington State.

In a video she posted on her Twitter account, the Alief native and UH alumna stated that the “least she could is send some lunch."

Nurses and healthcare workers at the University of Washington Medical Center 's emergency department in the Seattle area received their lunches Monday afternoon, and expressed their thanks on social media:

Minnesota Health also felt Lizzo’s love as well. She sent packed lunches to doctors and nurses as a way of saying “thank you."

Cases at Washington State, once the epicenter of the outbreak have stabilized at around 5,000 cases, while Minnesota currently has around 600.

