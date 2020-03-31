This is how Lizzo showed appreciation to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic

Lizzo showed her support to healthcare workers in both Minnesota and Washington State.

In a video she posted on her Twitter account, the Alief native and UH alumna stated that the “least she could is send some lunch."

Nurses and healthcare workers at the University of Washington Medical Center 's emergency department in the Seattle area received their lunches Monday afternoon, and expressed their thanks on social media:

Thank you @Lizzo for sending lunches to the UW Medical Center - Montlake Emergency Department today! 💜💛



Your support of our frontline healthcare workers means a lot. #WeGotThisSeattle https://t.co/HG1ck0Blhd pic.twitter.com/PkwgjsCmBP — UW Medicine (@UWMedicine) March 30, 2020

Minnesota Health also felt Lizzo’s love as well. She sent packed lunches to doctors and nurses as a way of saying “thank you."

That moment when you’re working the ER and @Lizzo surprises you by sending over some lunch! 😲❤️



If anyone else wants to help our valiant workers during this #COVID19 crisis, here’s a list of what you can do ➡️https://t.co/ejQ8n1UUjA #homegirl #thankyou #healthcareworkers pic.twitter.com/RAqN2GVhc7 — M Health Fairview (@MHealthFairview) March 30, 2020

Cases at Washington State, once the epicenter of the outbreak have stabilized at around 5,000 cases, while Minnesota currently has around 600.