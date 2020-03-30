One Good Thing: Rock art makes the world a prettier place amid coronavirus pandemic
HOUSTON – Inga Meroney Pursley shared some rocky news with KPRC 2: People are painting rocks and leaving them in areas where people walk to brighten people’s days as the coronavirus pandemic crisis continues.
Purseley wrote, “We take walks with our dogs in the morning and have spotted these wonderful works of art created by the people of our community.”
We take walks with our dogs in the morning and have spotted these wonderful works of art created by the people of our.Posted by Inga Meroney Pursley on Friday, March 27, 2020
Do you have a good story you’d like to share with us? Email Amanda Cochran at acochran@kprc.com.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.