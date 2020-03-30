One Good Thing: Rock art makes the world a prettier place amid coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – ‎Inga Meroney Pursley‎ shared some rocky news with KPRC 2: People are painting rocks and leaving them in areas where people walk to brighten people’s days as the coronavirus pandemic crisis continues.

Purseley wrote, “We take walks with our dogs in the morning and have spotted these wonderful works of art created by the people of our community.”

Rock art submitted by ‎Inga Meroney Pursley‎ (KPRC)

We take walks with our dogs in the morning and have spotted these wonderful works of art created by the people of our. Posted by Inga Meroney Pursley on Friday, March 27, 2020

Do you have a good story you’d like to share with us? Email Amanda Cochran at acochran@kprc.com.