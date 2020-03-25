Pecan heaven: This sprawling Texas farm with a pecan orchard and its own pecan cleaning facility is up for grabs for $7.5M

Ever considered owning your own pecan farm or business? If you have $7,530,000 to invest you might want to take a look at this sprawling Texas farm with a pecan orchard and it’s own pecan cleaning facility.

The 724-acre lot, located at 0 County Rd 319 in Seminole, has nearly 11,000 pecan trees, between 40 and 60 years old, situated across 404 acres.

The farm is one of the oldest and longest established pecan orchards in the heart of Gaines County, according to the original listing on Har.com.

In addition to its own pecan cleaning facility, the farm also equipped with underground sprinklers located throughout the orchard for ease of watering and leased water wells.

Scroll down to take a virtual look inside the property.

For more information on the farm, give real estate agent Lance Celander from Landmark Realty a ring at (432) 209-0797.

