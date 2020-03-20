Area BBQ pitmaster cooking meals for those in service industry out of work, struggling to feed family

HOUSTON – An area BBQ pitmaster has pledged to help those who work in the service industry struggling to feed their families while out of work.

Ara Malekia, owner of Harlem Road Texas BBQ, said he wanted to do something to help out his fellow service industry folks who are impacted by the coronavirus. Gov. Gregg Abbott announced that all restaurants, bars and clubs are ordered to close, but have the option to provide curbside service or to-go.

Malekia asked those who need the help to direct message him and he will start cooking meals for them.