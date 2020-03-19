Only in Texas: 5 relatable ‘People from Texas be like’ memes

Texans are normally stereotyped for being real country and getting to school and work by horse, but we know that isn’t the case.

There are a lot of unique traits about being a real Texan.

Here are five memes about people from Texas that are actually true:

The weather here is confusing...

People from Texas be like: “It was just sunny and 80 this morning” pic.twitter.com/BZ0CiAcQ5v — David Mejia (@david9mejia11) December 8, 2017

Don’t Mess with Texas!

People from Texas be like: pic.twitter.com/yC9xs242Ko — VT (@Trippple_C) February 6, 2020

This is true.

people from texas be like: https://t.co/W6ViNTUX0i — Sarah Remelius (@SarahRemelius) October 14, 2018

We love the cost of living here.

People from Texas be like, this is only 20 dollars a month https://t.co/UzEKQ2kUl7 — Florida Man (@ItsSwayBro) May 16, 2018

And, we won’t ever let you forget it.