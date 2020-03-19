82ºF

Only in Texas: 5 relatable ‘People from Texas be like’ memes

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Welcome to Texas
Welcome to Texas (Wikimedia Commons)

Texans are normally stereotyped for being real country and getting to school and work by horse, but we know that isn’t the case.

There are a lot of unique traits about being a real Texan.

Here are five memes about people from Texas that are actually true:

The weather here is confusing...

Don’t Mess with Texas!

This is true.

We love the cost of living here.

And, we won’t ever let you forget it.

