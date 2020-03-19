Only in Texas: 5 relatable ‘People from Texas be like’ memes
Texans are normally stereotyped for being real country and getting to school and work by horse, but we know that isn’t the case.
There are a lot of unique traits about being a real Texan.
Here are five memes about people from Texas that are actually true:
The weather here is confusing...
People from Texas be like: “It was just sunny and 80 this morning” pic.twitter.com/BZ0CiAcQ5v— David Mejia (@david9mejia11) December 8, 2017
Don’t Mess with Texas!
People from Texas be like: pic.twitter.com/yC9xs242Ko— VT (@Trippple_C) February 6, 2020
This is true.
people from texas be like: https://t.co/W6ViNTUX0i— Sarah Remelius (@SarahRemelius) October 14, 2018
We love the cost of living here.
People from Texas be like, this is only 20 dollars a month https://t.co/UzEKQ2kUl7— Florida Man (@ItsSwayBro) May 16, 2018
And, we won’t ever let you forget it.
People from Texas be like "I'm from texas"— Diana Bimi 🎭 (@feedthewolvez) May 18, 2019
