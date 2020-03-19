82ºF

Features

Eerie photos show empty streets of Houston, other major cities

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Downtown Houston
Downtown Houston (George Campbell)

As many businesses and popular attractions close, normally busy cities are turning into ghost towns and high-traffic areas are now dead streets.

Downtown Houston is also popular for nightlife, but visitors aren’t attracted to the area due to restaurant and bar closures taking place to help mitigate social distancing.

Near the Galleria, streets that are normally backed up are empty.

Here’s what other major cities look like during the coronavirus pandemic:

Austin

Chicago

Las Vegas

Los Angeles

New York City

London

Paris

