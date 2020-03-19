Eerie photos show empty streets of Houston, other major cities

As many businesses and popular attractions close, normally busy cities are turning into ghost towns and high-traffic areas are now dead streets.

Downtown Houston is also popular for nightlife, but visitors aren’t attracted to the area due to restaurant and bar closures taking place to help mitigate social distancing.

Downtown Houston during Corona shutdown. pic.twitter.com/u6RdvtlQJa — Syed Danish (@dan62752064) March 19, 2020

Near the Galleria, streets that are normally backed up are empty.

This is quite possibly one of the busiest parts of Houston. And it's dead. pic.twitter.com/RaYlgO8R89 — Steven James (@WhadHeSay85) March 18, 2020

Here’s what other major cities look like during the coronavirus pandemic:

Austin

First time I see 6th street empty; no hay nadie en el centro...nada; feels like a ghost town. #austin pic.twitter.com/6DS33IhJ09 — David Rios (@DavidRiosTV) March 17, 2020

Chicago

Friends, let’s share photos of locations that are eerily empty right now. Places that are meant to teem with people can be so beautiful when they are silent. We never get to see the beauty...sharing a Chicago Bean photo to start. pic.twitter.com/mtlVEzUKC4 — Elena S. (@one_hotchef) March 18, 2020

Las Vegas

More photos of an empty Las Vegas strip pic.twitter.com/YwBCc7XHxU — Free Game Faize 🎰 (@JayyFaize) March 18, 2020

Los Angeles

went for a walk last night. monday night in los angeles at the tail end of rush hour is never this empty. glad to see my city taking this seriously. pic.twitter.com/vRUSw8clPM — carole ann (@polterNICE) March 17, 2020

Wilshire Blvd. [about four block east of Rodeo Drive] is - basically - a ghost town #BeverlyHills #LosAngelesLockdown pic.twitter.com/tdqbDfy1h4 — Elizabeth Boyd (@ElizParkCoop) March 19, 2020

New York City

New York City a virtual ghost town .. never seen the city this empty 🌺 🇺🇸 🦠 pic.twitter.com/6ZOM38xyYA — D I N E S H • OZA🌴 (@shimar12) March 16, 2020

London

London....



I have never seen Bond Street like this...



Feels like a ghost town. pic.twitter.com/1G4Yuji5k8 — Payzee (@PayzeeMalika) March 19, 2020

Paris