Eerie photos show empty streets of Houston, other major cities
As many businesses and popular attractions close, normally busy cities are turning into ghost towns and high-traffic areas are now dead streets.
Downtown Houston is also popular for nightlife, but visitors aren’t attracted to the area due to restaurant and bar closures taking place to help mitigate social distancing.
Downtown Houston during Corona shutdown. pic.twitter.com/u6RdvtlQJa— Syed Danish (@dan62752064) March 19, 2020
Near the Galleria, streets that are normally backed up are empty.
This is quite possibly one of the busiest parts of Houston. And it's dead. pic.twitter.com/RaYlgO8R89— Steven James (@WhadHeSay85) March 18, 2020
Here’s what other major cities look like during the coronavirus pandemic:
Austin
First time I see 6th street empty; no hay nadie en el centro...nada; feels like a ghost town. #austin pic.twitter.com/6DS33IhJ09— David Rios (@DavidRiosTV) March 17, 2020
Chicago
Friends, let’s share photos of locations that are eerily empty right now. Places that are meant to teem with people can be so beautiful when they are silent. We never get to see the beauty...sharing a Chicago Bean photo to start. pic.twitter.com/mtlVEzUKC4— Elena S. (@one_hotchef) March 18, 2020
Las Vegas
More photos of an empty Las Vegas strip pic.twitter.com/YwBCc7XHxU— Free Game Faize 🎰 (@JayyFaize) March 18, 2020
Los Angeles
went for a walk last night. monday night in los angeles at the tail end of rush hour is never this empty. glad to see my city taking this seriously. pic.twitter.com/vRUSw8clPM— carole ann (@polterNICE) March 17, 2020
Wilshire Blvd. [about four block east of Rodeo Drive] is - basically - a ghost town #BeverlyHills #LosAngelesLockdown pic.twitter.com/tdqbDfy1h4— Elizabeth Boyd (@ElizParkCoop) March 19, 2020
New York City
It’s literally quiet. pic.twitter.com/PZKEwlv07s— D. (@__DesJ) March 15, 2020
New York City a virtual ghost town .. never seen the city this empty 🌺 🇺🇸 🦠 pic.twitter.com/6ZOM38xyYA— D I N E S H • OZA🌴 (@shimar12) March 16, 2020
London
London....— Payzee (@PayzeeMalika) March 19, 2020
I have never seen Bond Street like this...
Feels like a ghost town. pic.twitter.com/1G4Yuji5k8
Paris
Empty Paris. #coronavirus #COVIDー19 #crisis pic.twitter.com/mgqsrEBgY0— Christophe Robin (@XopheRobin) March 15, 2020
