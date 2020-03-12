Your Texas Happy Place: Why Pedernales Falls State Park is the perfect place to unplug and relax, according to this KPRC 2 reader

As part of a new feature called “Your Texas Happy Place,” we’ve been asking KPRC 2 to share a photo of your all-time favorite Texas place and explain why it’s so special.

This week’s Your Texas Happy Place: Need to unplug for a bit? KPRC 2′s Facebook follower Elvisa Imamovic said Pedernales Falls State Park is a perfect place to step away from the hustle and bustle.

“One place where I can just spend the day relaxing and listening to the water,” she said, “no cell phone connection. Love it.”

About Pedernales Falls State Park

Pedernales Falls State Park was privately owned until 1971. Then the state of Texas acquired it and opened the park to the public in 1972.

The 5,212-square foot park sits west of Austin, about 200 miles from downtown Houston. It is part of the Edwards Plateau terrain. Visitors have the option to enjoy the swim area adjacent to the falls or visit areas for hiking and wildlife viewing. Equestrian trails are also available.

Overnight camping is also available, $10 without electricity (hike to your campsite) and $20 with electricity. Camping does not include the $6 daily fee.

Pedernales Falls staff highly recommend visitors to book their passes well in advance to avoid long lines, especially in high-demand seasons such as spring break and summer holidays. You can purchase day passes and camping passes on their website.