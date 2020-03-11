Look inside this $11M Texas home with an infinity pool and breathtaking views of the Brazos River

HOUSTON – On the hunt for a retreat-style home in Texas that offers breathtaking views? Then you’ll definitely want to check out this amazing home located at 2140 The Ranch Road in Possum Kingdom Lake.

This Cali-inspired lakeside estate features a custom John Caldwell infinity heated and cooled diving pool, an outdoor poolside bar with a sliding barn door and a cabana with a sunken outdoor kitchen.

The luxury home, named The Beehive, sits on a 128,197 square feet lot and has painted flooring and soothing colors and textures that give it a calming yet sophisticated look.

The single-family home has a hanging bed, girl and boy themed bunk rooms, and two other spacious bedrooms that comfortably sleep 30 people in all. It also sports a game and media room.

Here’s part of the home’s description from the original listing posted on Har.com:

“Enjoy stunning Possum Kingdom sunsets from one of many lakeside patios. This home is a fantastic place to come to and unwind. The Beehive has all you want and more. Come and enjoy the sweet things in life that it has to offer.”

For more information about the property, you can call real-estate agent Dede Jordan from Clark Real Estate Group at (817) 880-1779.

Take a look inside the $11 million home and the breathtaking views it offers of the Brazos River in the photos below:

