Is the playground at Heights Christian Church open to the public? Yes!

Address: 1703 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77008

At intermission of Opera in the Heights, we made our way to The Ark Park right next door.

At first, I thought we were sneaking on to the church’s playground (and I was hoping they would understand that my kids could only handle so much sitting and singing at one time), but when I saw the sign and the internet, I realized that it is open to all and I could stop tiptoeing and start playing.

Opera in the Heights (Jill B. Jarvis)

The Ark Park is part of Heights Christian Church and is a big wooden structure. There is a slide and ladder and bridge… but it might just be best for imaginative play.

After the show, we came back and the big kids had a game of tag and then hide-and-seek and the little ones set up their “restaurant” at the bottom of the boat.

Ark Park at Heights Christian Church (Jill B. Jarvis)

The park is open daily, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. (or dark). There are no restrooms, but you are on Heights Boulevard near a lot of shops and restaurants.

The park isn’t huge… but it would be fun to start at Donovan Park, walk up the Paul Carr trail, stop by the Heights Library and visit this park. Grab lunch at Melange Creperie on your walk back!

Ark Park at Heights Christian Church (Jill B. Jarvis)

Ark Park hours (Jill B. Jarvis)

This article originally appeared at JillBJarvis.com and is being featured here as part of a partnership. Click here to view the article in its original format.