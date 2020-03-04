Family dining: This Houston restaurant has a patio with a play area for kids

HOUSTON – Address: 4080 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005

We once went to school down the street from Buffalo Grille and spent a lot of days eating pancakes and drinking giant iced teas.

Now that the Bissonnet location has a kids’ play area on the patio, we spend even more time there.

(Jill B. Jarvis)

On the fenced-in patio, kids can run their own little restaurant. There is a counter in the play area with play food, a chalkboard and small picnic benches.

The kids run back and forth, taking orders and serving their plastic dinners while we wait for our orders.

(Jill B. Jarvis)

At Buffalo Grille, you order at the counter, fill your drink and take a seat. Once the food is ready, you go grab it… or the staff will bring it to you if your arms are full.

Buffalo Grille is casual, breakfast (and other food too) is served all day and the tea is highly caffeinated.

We usually sit on the fenced-in patio, eat our food and then head to the park.

This location is very close to Judson Park… so stop by and climb the giant boulder slide when you are done with your meal!

Buffalo Grille (Jill B. Jarvis)

This article originally appeared at JillBJarvis.com and is being featured here as part of a partnership. Click here to view the article in its original format.