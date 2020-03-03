82ºF

Features

Only in Texas: These 5 photos are just so Texan

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

photo
(Pixabay)

HOUSTON – There’s no doubt, Texans have the most state pride compared to the rest of the country.

Texans love Texas-shaped things, and things exclusive to Texas. Weddings at Whataburger aren’t unheard of and Mutton Bustin’ is an event a Texas-native will gladly and proudly explain to anyone from outside the Lone Star State.

Here are five photos we found this week that scream Texas:

Forget the honeymoon. Get honey butter chicken biscuits instead.

If your kid doesn’t have any traditional sports interests, you could always throw them on the back of sheep.

Mutton Bustin'
Mutton Bustin'

Our puddles only form in one shape: Texas.

They get bigger every year.

Wedding portraits at the state capitol? Perfect.

