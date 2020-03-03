Only in Texas: These 5 photos are just so Texan

HOUSTON – There’s no doubt, Texans have the most state pride compared to the rest of the country.

Texans love Texas-shaped things, and things exclusive to Texas. Weddings at Whataburger aren’t unheard of and Mutton Bustin’ is an event a Texas-native will gladly and proudly explain to anyone from outside the Lone Star State.

Here are five photos we found this week that scream Texas:

Forget the honeymoon. Get honey butter chicken biscuits instead.

They wanted the first place they met to be the last place they spent their time on their wedding day @whataburger 🥰 pic.twitter.com/MFtLXR8Lc8 — George S. Tshuma (@GeorgeTshuma) March 3, 2020

If your kid doesn’t have any traditional sports interests, you could always throw them on the back of sheep.

Mutton Bustin'

Our puddles only form in one shape: Texas.

They get bigger every year.

apparently in texas they wear this thing called a “mum” for homecoming in high school... no one can convince me that texas is real... i will not be reading replies to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/wF6CaaM7ri — 🔪 peeps 🔪 (@yungsuccubus) September 18, 2019

Wedding portraits at the state capitol? Perfect.