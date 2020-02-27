Minor league team heckles Houston Astros by planning an ‘Astro the Grouch’ talking bobblehead giveway

HOUSTON – A minor league team is trolling the Houston Astros and the team’s beloved mascot, Orbit, by announcing an “Astro the Grouch” giveaway to fans in attendance of their July 31 game.

The St. Paul Saints, that is part of the North Divison of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, will give the first 1,500 fans at CHS Field one of the talking bobbleheads.

Here’s how the Minnesota team described the bobblehead:

“Astro, who lives in a trash can, has baseball antennas making it easier for him to pick up radio and TV frequencies. With a simple push of a button, Astro will let you know, with a bang or two, what pitch is coming - once for a fastball and twice for a curveball. Sometimes he’ll just tell you what’s coming by saying, “fastball” or ‘curveball.’”

The organization also plans on holding a two-inning workshop for kids on why cheating and stealing are bad, having artists on hand to help finish off “half-done tattoos and lawyers on hand for fans with “emotional scars."

On that same day, the Astros will visit the Minnesota Twins for one of their games in Major League Baseball’s 2020 season.