Houston’s Rooftop Cinema Club releases spring lineup
HOUSTON – Cinephiles, this spring, take your love of movies outdoors with a trip to one of the Space City’s coolest theaters: Rooftop Cinema Club. Regular movie theaters are great and all, but nothing quite compares to watching your favorite flicks while enjoying some skyline views.
Rooftop Cinema Club theater just released its spring movie lineup and its packed with lovable classics including Grease, Pretty in Pink, When Harry Met Sally, Anchorman, Clueless and The Sandlot, to name a few.
Tickets start at $17 per person for a one-person lounge seat. Want bottomless popcorn? The same single person seat is $20 with the add-on. Tickets for couples, or anyone looking for a roomier love seat, plus bottomless popcorn, are $24 per person. Student discounts are available starting at $15.30 per ticket. A valid student I.D. is required the night of the event.
Rooftop Cinema Club is located at 1700 Post Oak Blvd. in the BLVD Place shopping complex, directly above Whole Foods, at the intersection of Post Oak Blvd. and San Felipe Street in the Uptown District. Moviegoers can park in the BLVD Place parking garage free of charge.
Doors open at 6 p.m. each night and films begin at 8 p.m.
Here is the spring movie lineup:
March 18 – Urban Cowboy
March 19 – Selena
March 20 – Do the Right Thing
March 21 – Poetic Justice
March 22 – Pretty Woman
March 25 – Grease
March 26 – Harriet
March 27 – Fan Choice: Quentin Tarantino film (T.B.D.)
March 28 – Menace II Society
March 28 – Miss Congeniality
March 30 – Troop Beverly Hills
March 31 – Pretty in Pink
April 1 – Sweet Home Alabama
April 2 – When Harry Met Sally
April 3 – Runaway Bride
April 4 – Love Jones
April 5 – The Princess Bride
April 6 – Cry Baby
April 7 – Pure Country
April 8 – Rodger's And Hammerstein's Cinderella
April 9 – Parasite
April 10 – Romeo + Juliet
April 11 – Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (Dog-friendly)
April 12 – The Notebook
April 13 – The Sandlot
April 14 – Clueless
April 15 – Grease (Sing-A-Long)
April 16 – Selena
April 17 – There's Something About Mary
April 18 – Empire Records
April 19 – Jerry Maguire
April 20 – Dazed and Confused
April 21 – Brown Sugar
April 22 – Anchorman
April 23 – The Time Traveler's Wife
April 24 – Dirty Dancing (Open captions)
April 25 – House Party 2
April 26 – Fried Green Tomatoes
April 27 – Stand by Me
April 28 – Friday
April 29 – The Best Man
April 30 – Pretty Woman
May 1 – Love and Basketball
May 2 – American Pie
May 3 – Pulp Fiction
May 4 – Easy A
May 5 – Pan's Labyrinth
May 6 – Back to The Future
May 7 – Soul Food
May 8 – Dirty Dancing
May 9 – Mean Girls
May 10 – Steel Magnolias
May 11 – Now and Then
May 12 – Selena
May 13 – The Wood
May 14 – The Breakfast Club
May 15 – Bridesmaids
May 16 – Grease
May 17 – Moulin Rouge
May 18 – Superbad
May 19 – Fight Club
May 20 – 10 Things I Hate About You (Open captions)
May 21 – Hustlers
May 22 – Crazy, Stupid, Love
May 23 – New Jack City
May 24 – Jurassic Park
May 25 – Save The Last Dance
May 26 – Love & Basketball
May 27 – Dirty Dancing
May 28 – Breakfast At Tiffany's
May 29 – The Big Lebowski
May 30 – Romy And Michele's High School Reunion
May 31 – The Princess Bride
For more information, head to rooftopcinemaclub.com/houston.
