Houston’s Rooftop Cinema Club releases spring lineup

HOUSTON – Cinephiles, this spring, take your love of movies outdoors with a trip to one of the Space City’s coolest theaters: Rooftop Cinema Club. Regular movie theaters are great and all, but nothing quite compares to watching your favorite flicks while enjoying some skyline views.

Rooftop Cinema Club theater just released its spring movie lineup and its packed with lovable classics including Grease, Pretty in Pink, When Harry Met Sally, Anchorman, Clueless and The Sandlot, to name a few.

Tickets start at $17 per person for a one-person lounge seat. Want bottomless popcorn? The same single person seat is $20 with the add-on. Tickets for couples, or anyone looking for a roomier love seat, plus bottomless popcorn, are $24 per person. Student discounts are available starting at $15.30 per ticket. A valid student I.D. is required the night of the event.​

Rooftop Cinema Club is located at 1700 Post Oak Blvd. in the BLVD Place shopping complex, directly above Whole Foods, at the intersection of Post Oak Blvd. and San Felipe Street in the Uptown District. Moviegoers can park in the BLVD Place parking garage free of charge.

Doors open at 6 p.m. each night and films begin at 8 p.m.

Here is the spring movie lineup:

March 18 – Urban Cowboy

March 19 – Selena

March 20 – Do the Right Thing

March 21 – Poetic Justice

March 22 – Pretty Woman

March 25 – Grease

March 26 – Harriet

March 27 – Fan Choice: Quentin Tarantino film (T.B.D.)

March 28 – Menace II Society

March 28 – Miss Congeniality

March 30 – Troop Beverly Hills

March 31 – Pretty in Pink

April 1 – Sweet Home Alabama

April 2 – When Harry Met Sally

April 3 – Runaway Bride

April 4 – Love Jones

April 5 – The Princess Bride

April 6 – Cry Baby

April 7 – Pure Country

April 8 – Rodger's And Hammerstein's Cinderella

April 9 – Parasite

April 10 – Romeo + Juliet

April 11 – Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (Dog-friendly)

April 12 – The Notebook

April 13 – The Sandlot

April 14 – Clueless

April 15 – Grease (Sing-A-Long)

April 16 – Selena

April 17 – There's Something About Mary

April 18 – Empire Records

April 19 – Jerry Maguire

April 20 – Dazed and Confused

April 21 – Brown Sugar

April 22 – Anchorman

April 23 – The Time Traveler's Wife

April 24 – Dirty Dancing (Open captions)

April 25 – House Party 2

April 26 – Fried Green Tomatoes

April 27 – Stand by Me

April 28 – Friday

April 29 – The Best Man

April 30 – Pretty Woman

May 1 – Love and Basketball

May 2 – American Pie

May 3 – Pulp Fiction

May 4 – Easy A

May 5 – Pan's Labyrinth

May 6 – Back to The Future

May 7 – Soul Food

May 8 – Dirty Dancing

May 9 – Mean Girls

May 10 – Steel Magnolias

May 11 – Now and Then

May 12 – Selena

May 13 – The Wood

May 14 – The Breakfast Club

May 15 – Bridesmaids

May 16 – Grease

May 17 – Moulin Rouge

May 18 – Superbad

May 19 – Fight Club

May 20 – 10 Things I Hate About You (Open captions)

May 21 – Hustlers

May 22 – Crazy, Stupid, Love

May 23 – New Jack City

May 24 – Jurassic Park

May 25 – Save The Last Dance

May 26 – Love & Basketball

May 27 – Dirty Dancing

May 28 – Breakfast At Tiffany's

May 29 – The Big Lebowski

May 30 – Romy And Michele's High School Reunion

May 31 – The Princess Bride

For more information, head to rooftopcinemaclub.com/houston.