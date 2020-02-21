This kid-friendly Park is in the middle of bustling Midtown Houston

Address: 2811 Travis St, Houston, TX 77006

Right in the middle of bustling midtown was a big empty lot. For years we saw it as we drove downtown… and then after Houston’s Super Bowl, it blossomed into Midtown Park!

The park has three acres, including the great lawn, pavilion, wetland stream, interactive water feature, dog park and playground. It is home to a lot of festivals but open for play and picnics every day.

The park has smaller "bayou-like" rivers for kids to explore in.

The playground area is small, fenced in and partially shaded. There is a climbing sphere, sound tubes, swings, rock play area and swings (with the swings are just outside the fence).

There is also recirculating water that mimics the bayous in Houston… including the birds and butterflies.

Outside the fenced in play area is the splashpad. Jets and a thin sheet of water cools you off and water droplets pop up and fall like a rain storm. BUT, in all the times we’ve been to the park, we’ve never seen the water. If you’ve been in it, let us know!

This park is right along the METRORail tracks on Main Street, just south of McGowen. You can take the train or drive. A paid parking garage is located below the park and street parking is available along the side streets. (Both metered and free parking is available, so check the signs.)

Midtown Park is also very close to Simply Pho (and within a short walk of Pho Saigon and the Houston Fire Museum). Stop for lunch after you play!

Rock Slide at Midtown Park (Jill B. Jarvis)

This article originally appeared at JillBJarvis.com and is being featured here as part of a partnership. Click here to view the article in its original format.