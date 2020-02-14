Here’s how you could win a chance to meet Willie Nelson and see him perform at his Texas ranch

Is meeting Willie Nelson on your bucket list?

Fundraising website Omaze would like to send you and a friend to Nelson’s Texas ranch to see him perform along with 50-plus artists at his Luck Reunion festival.

The winner of the sweepstakes will get a round-trip flight to Austin and stay at a 4-star hotel nearby. They will also enjoy a special multi-course dinner in his backyard with a small group from Nelson’s exclusive guest list, have a photo-op with the legendary country singer, and score a signed guitar. The deadline to enter is Feb. 28.

You can enter the contest at no cost but if you donate money toward Farm Aid, an organization that Nelson deeply supports to raise awareness on family-run farms, you can deepen the number of entries you get. For example, if you donate $100 you get entered 2,000 times.

