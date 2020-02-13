Why the University of Rice was named one of the toughest universities in the country to get into

HOUSTON – Planning to get into Rice University sometime next semester? You may need to study hard, as the four-year institution is among one of the top universities that is toughest to get into.

In a survey by Niche.com, Rice University was ranked 19th for being one of hardest colleges or universities for prospective students to get into. The school made the list for receiving the best scores in terms of diversity, campus location, and academics.

“The culture at Rice is amazing!” a sophomore student stated in their review, “we are a diverse community of scholars who value collaboration, not cut-throat competition. We value what is known as a ‘culture of care,’ and I believe this makes us unique from all other elite schools. The professors are amazing, classes push you and challenge former beliefs, and the community becomes family. Rice University is an amazing place, even with intense academics.”

The list took into consideration factors like SAT and ACT test scores and the acceptance rate for all applicants. Currently, Rice has an acceptance rate of 16 percent.

Rice received a total of 18,063 applications in the past year, with 3,916 students enrolling in the forthcoming semester.

The list also includes the University of Texas-Austin, ranking 94th with an acceptance rate of 36 percent.

