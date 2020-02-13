Flowers are old news -- gift someone you love a bouquet of pickles this Valentine’s Day

We’ve found it: The best-ever (or worst-ever?) Valentine’s Day gift, created by a company called Grillo’s Pickles.

It’s a pickle bouquet, and it looks kind of like this -- here’s something the company posted last year -- possibly its inspiration for this year’s idea?

OK, now we have some bad news and some good news.

Let’s get the negativity out of the way first.

“Unfortunately, we are sold out of the Make-Your-Own Pickle Bouquet Kits,” Grillo’s website read as of late Wednesday.

Nooooo.

But! The good news: “You can check out our step-by-step instructions here so you can still make your own in time for Valentine’s Day!”

As you just read, the bouquet, even if it were still in stock, wasn’t going to arrive at your doorstep fully assembled. You were going to have to do some prep work anyway.

So is it really adding that many steps, for you to make the bouquet from scratch?

We think not.

The site says you need the following:

Grillo’s Pickles (multiple varieties) -- of course they’d list their own; we can’t blame the company there. Still, we think any kind would suffice.

An empty 32-ounce pickle container or a vase.

Wooden skewers

Floral foam

Floral tissue paper

Ribbon

Recommended extras:

Fresh dill, cherry tomatoes, cheese cubes or mini mozzarella balls, heart-shaped candy, etc.

Optional:

Cellophane bag (which would be helpful if you’re transporting the arrangement).

Artificial floral filler

Card for the recipient

Floral fork for the card

Go here for the detailed instructions.

What do you think? Do you have a pickle lover in your life? Are you the pickle connoisseur? Anyone you want to hint-hint/nudge-nudge to make one for you?

Yay or nay on the pickle bouquet idea?