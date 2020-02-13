$26 million Texas paradise for sale, includes one of world’s largest bat caves

Who says you can’t own paradise? Or maybe a bat cave?

OK, so it’s not THE bat cave, but Monarch Ranch in West Texas is home to one of the world’s largest caves, known as Fern Cave, according to a press release.

According to Texas Nature Conservancy over 1 million Mexican free-tail bats nest in Fern Cave, which is located on the western portion of Monarch Ranch and is considered the largest cave, in terms of volume, in Texas, according to Republic Ranches.

Fern Cave on Monarch Ranch (Tallon Martin)

If that’s not your thing, the 40,000+ acre property is also home to more than five miles of Devils River which is great for fishing and swimming.

Devils River, which is teeming with smallmouth bass, is spring fed making it some of the cleanest and clearest water in the Lone Star State.

$320 million Texas ranch, half the size of Rhode Island, for sale near Big Bend National Park

“Monarch Ranch is an outdoorsman’s dream. Fantastic hunting opportunities for a huge variety of game exist during the winter, as multiple ecosystems converge on the ranch,” Republic Ranches Partner Jeff Boswell said. “You can hunt bobwhite quail behind dogs in the upper grasslands, hunt mallards in the river bottom, white-tailed deer in the canyons and chase aoudad sheep through the mountains.”

The ranch also features an airport with a 6,000-foot runway, complete with a hangar and fuel tanks - because, you know, convenience.

Devils River on Monarch Ranch (Monarch Ranch)

Monarch Ranch can be subdivided into two properties. The listing states that there are currently six existing home sites on the Monarch East Ranch and two existing homes on Monarch West Ranch.

Peek inside gorgeous $3.6 million resort-style San Antonio estate

One of the best parts? That natural beauty is protected - the owner of the ranch donated a conservation easement to help conserve this unique part of Texas, according to the listing.

The easements ensure the area will remain in its natural state. Meaning paradise can always be found in Texas on Highway 163 near Baker’s Crossing, 25 miles north of Lake Amistad.

Monarch Ranch in West Texas (sRagnar Fotografi)

This story was originally published on KPRC 2′s sister station website, KSAT.