Taste of Houston: Houston’s Goode Co. Seafood is more than just a great place to eat

HOUSTON – Most Houstonians are familiar with the Goode Co. name. People frequently line up to get one of their famous pecan pies for the holidays, but there is more to the company than just good brisket and pie.

The company has a variety of restaurants across the city apart from barbecue, including Tex-Mex and seafood.

Late founder Jim Goode grew up fishing on the coasts of Texas and Louisiana, where he quickly earned a reputation for his “darn good” fishing skill and ability to prepare his catch. Goode grew to love those coastal diners where people could get fresh, delicious seafood in a comfortable environment.

Once in Houston, he saw a need for those kinds of places, so he set out to create one. When he found an old passenger car, he knew it would make the perfect setting for his seafood restaurant and in 1986, the Goode Co. Seafood restaurant in Westpark was born.

Levi Goode, owner of Goode Co. Seafood and son of late founder Jim Goode. (Goode Co. Seafood)

Nods to the family

Goode Co. Seafood strays from traditional decor and offers a look at the Goode family history along with nods to the local scene. At the location in Memorial -- which was opened in 2000 and recently relocated -- there is extensive ironwork meant to pay homage to the trusses seen along the gulf, and if you look closely, you will see that the bar resembles a ship and has a variety of other nautical details.

“Owner Levi (Goode)commissioned the hand-painted map to highlight Port Aransas, once known as the tarpon fishing capital of the world,” said Katherine Orellana Ross, a spokesperson with the company. “The fishing rods and black-and-white photos in the private dining area are part of the Goode family’s own collection. It’s that extensive attention to detail and authenticity that differentiates the restaurant. Of course, that authenticity is expressed in the time-tested family recipes and handcrafted preparations all served up with genuine hospitality.”

One of the restaurant’s most popular dishes, the Campechana de Mariscos, reflects that family history.

Campechana de Mariscos at Goode Co. Seafood. (Goode Co. Seafood)

“It hearkens back to the Goode family’s trips to Mexico’s Bay of Campeche, where the fresh seafood, salsa and sliced avocado mixture was served in tiny paper cups along the beachfront,” Ross said. “Our version is served in a sundae glass with fresh tortilla chips – featuring your choice of shrimp, crab or both.”

Another popular dish is prepared and served the way it was traditionally served at fish camps, but Levi Goode, Jim Goode’s son, decided to “chef it up” for the restaurant with a special seasoning and lime garlic butter.

Ross said the dish starts with fresh, farm-raised Texas redfish that is “flavorfully seasoned and grilled over mesquite.” It is served with an empanada and a choice of a side.

Redfish on the Half Shell at Goode Co. Seafood. (Goode Co. Seafood)

Try something new

While there are plenty of delicious things to pick from on the menu, Ross said the Memorial location has some new additions that are worth a try.

“The seared tuna salad features tuna loin accented with creole mustard-soy sauce, served over mixed greens with a fresh vinaigrette," Ross said. “Our smoked redfish dip with homemade crackers is gaining in popularity, as is the blue crab, corn and poblano bisque.”

Smoked Redfish Dip at Goode Co. Seafood. (Goode Co. Seafood)

What people are saying

No matter if they are at the Memorial location or the Westpark location, people on Yelp! are loving Goode Co. Seafood.

“This place exceeded our expectations,” said Alba D. “The drinks were incredible. We had the strawberry mojito and frozen margarita. For food, what can I say, incredibly delicious! We had the gulf grilled shrimp and fried platter. We ordered dessert to go as we were full, but I’m sure it will be just as good as the rest of our food. I can’t remember the last time we had such a great experience at a restaurant. We seriously had no complaints. We’ll come again the next time we come to Houston.”

“I’ve been here several times on trips to visit family in Houston," said CF E. "I love the place. The atmosphere, the bar, and most importantly, the food. It is excellent. I’ve never had anything I didn’t like, from fresh seafood offerings, gumbos, étouffée, oysters, po-boys, you name it. It’s all good. Generous pours from the bar as well. Nice Happy Hour. I really enjoy coming here when in Houston.”

“What can I say that others haven’t already said? This place was phenomenal! Great Service! Great Food,” said Russ H., who was visiting from out of town. “While on Yelp I found the Goode Company Seafood and decided seafood sounded good. It was about 8 p.m. (when I) called them up to confirm they had immediate seating available, which they did. Upon arriving at the restaurant and I found it to be a quaint building - utilizing what seems to be an old rail car and possibly an existing station of some sort. The entrance was hidden in the back but easy to find. I was greeted right away at both the receptionist stand and also by the waitress, Sophia M. She was very pleasant and I inquired about any suggestions she could offer. She mentioned the Texas RedFish - what a great suggestion. It was fantastic. Combine that with the Gulf Shrimp Cocktail and the Chocolate Creme pie for dessert and you’re guaranteed a great meal. I will definitely try it again if I’m ever in the Texas area!”

Supporting the local scene

When he is not spending time at his own restaurant, Levi Goode’s favorite places to eat are Giacomo’s on Westheimer and La Lucha on North Shepherd.

Giacomo’s menu is “refreshing and not your standard Italian restaurant offerings," Levi Goode said. “Lynette’s approach takes time and effort to prepare and honor the craftsmanship and old-world techniques that are ever-present on her menu.”

One of Levi Goode’s favorite things about La Lucha is that the menu is fun and approachable.

“There is an obvious eye to quality and attention to the dishes on the menu,” Levi Goode said. “I enjoy the atmosphere (that) the dining room eludes. (It’s a) great place to grab a cocktail and linger awhile.”

Business information

Locations

Memorial: 10201 Katy Freeway, Suite 400

Westpark: 2621 Westpark Drive

Hours for Westpark:

Sun–Thurs: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fri & Sat: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Hours for Memorial:

Sun - Thurs: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fri & Sat: 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.