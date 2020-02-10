Encounter nature right off the highway at Houston’s Kickerillo-Mischer Preserve

HOUSTON – Address: 20215 Chasewood Park Dr, Houston, TX 77070

What a day for burning off 1/100000 of our holiday sweets!

I had not been to Kickerillo-Mischer Preserve since Harvey, but we found half of Houston, and their dogs and babies, on the trail!

Kickerillo-Mischer Preserve (Jill B. Jarvis)

Kickerillo-Mischer Preserve is 80-acres and includes Marshall Lake, 1.7 miles of paved trails, three fishing piers, a canoe launch, picnic tables and restrooms. Trails are open to pedestrians and bicyclists.

Educational programming and special events are offered regularly and there is a campground for youth groups.

Kickerillo-Mischer Preserve picnic tables (Jill B. Jarvis)

Kickerillo-Mischer Preserve is easy to access and has free parking. It is very close to 249, so part of the park is a little noisy from the traffic.

The park gates close in the evenings and on a few holidays. (And it’s not many holidays, but I think we’ve driven up the closed gate on each of them!)

Kickerillo-Mischer Preserve turtles (Jill B. Jarvis)

This is a good place to get a little nature in a busy city… and the coolest part might be that a future trail will connect this park with the 100 Acre Wood Preserve on the west side of 249, becoming part of the Cypress Creek Greenway trail system, connecting hundreds of acres of parks along Cypress Creek.

Kickerillo-Mischer Preserve fishing (Jill B. Jarvis)

Kickerillo-Mischer Preserve bridge (Jill B. Jarvis)

Find more Houston area parks and things to do:

