Texas Panhandle paradise: T. Boone Pickens’ massive Mesa Vista Ranch just got a $30 million price cut

House hunting? Let’s say you have some specific criteria for your dream digs: You need a Panhandle paradise repping more acreage than some European principalities, a private airport is an essential, an 11,000-square-foot dog kennel is a must-have (Where else would you house all 40 of your fur babies?) and a freestanding facility for your firearms is a necessity you can’t live without. If you’re also the sort of person who’s got $220,000,000 to splurge on a North Texas oasis, we’ve got some stellar news: One of the most expensive pieces of property in the country just shaved $30 million off its asking price, and it’s just perfect for you.

The stunning swath of land, Mesa Vista Ranch (yup, that Mesta Vista Ranch), owned by the late T. Boone Pickens (yup, that T. Boone Pickens), is the stuff of country living dreams. Comprising nearly 65,000 acres of ranch land, this iconic estate boasts countless water features, several lavish lodgings, a chapel, a two-hole golf course, a scattering of oil wells and what Pickens considered the world’s best quail hunting.

The oil tycoon and business magnate put his beloved ranch on the market a couple years before his passing in 2019. Back in 1971, Pickens purchased the first 2,900 acres of what would become Mesa Vista Ranch. Almost half a century later, the ranch encompasses over 100 square miles of land, a parcel of property considerably larger than many Texas towns. Suddenly, the nine-figure asking price makes some sense, huh?

So what does this luxury listing offer besides magnificent mesa views, pristine prairieland and unparalleled amenities? Answer: A whole lot of housing.

A lake house offers 11,500 square feet of living area and over 3,800 square feet of porches and patios. The home offers a master bedroom, 2 guest bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a kitchen, 2 utility rooms, an elevator and wine cellar with an accompanying tasting room. Fun fact: The front door was originally the front door to Bing Crosby’s home.

Next, we’ll hop on over to the main lodge, which boasts 25,000 square feet of living space, and about 10,000 square feet of porches and patios.

A family house is located west of the lodge and comprises 6,000 square feet of living space and approximately 2,500 square feet of porches and patios. The home is a two-story abode with a third floor lounging and viewing room.

A golf-course adjacent gate house has 2,300 square feet of living area, an attached two-car garage, and a deck.

OK, so this listing’s got a stratospheric price tag, no argument there. $220,000,000 is no small chunk of change by any means, but if you’re among the wealthiest of the wealthy, what’s a little bit of dough when your dream home is on the line?

Hand over a almost a quarter of a billion smakeroos (We know what you’re thinking and no that’s no typo), and this rarefied real estate gem is yours for the taking. For more information on the listing, give real estate broker Sam Middleton a ring at (817) 304-0504.

Now, enough with the words. Scroll below and take a gander at what more than two hundred million dollars can net you in Texas real estate.

Mesa Vista Ranch (Chas. S. Middleton and Son)

