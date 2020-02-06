Houston’s first female-focused workspace opens
HOUSTON – A new and unique female-focused workspace has opened up in Houston.
Sesh Loft, located at 1210 W Clay Street, opened its doors Monday to provide Houston women a safe and collaborative workspace.
“This is more than just a hangout with gossip and chatter. We’re here to build ourselves, build our businesses and lift up each other as we do,” said cofounder Meredith Wheeler.
At Sesh Loft women will be able to network, build their brand, grow together and help their local community, according to a press release.
When Mags and I come into the Sesh Loft every morning and flip on the lights, this is what we see. 👀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ An inviting, warm, stylish space that speaks to us as women and calls us to take ownership, be bigger, feel empowered and own our accomplishments. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I truly believe without doubt that every woman deserves to have space like this in their life. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Tomorrow we’re hosting a FREE Open House happy hour from 4:30 to 6:30. Stop in for a glass of🍷, meet some super cool ladies (I mean, other than me and Mags 🤪🤣) and check out all that Sesh has to offer. ❤️⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #houstonhappyhour #houstonwomen
The business features workshops, seminars, private workstations, a conference room and kid friendly hours to encourage women to achieve their goals no matter what life throws at them.
Guests must purchase a pass or membership to join. Passes start at $25, while monthly memberships range from $139 to $199.
Click here for more information on prices and amenities.
