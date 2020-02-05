Mayor Sylvester Turner announces new route for Tour de Houston 2020

HOUSTON – City of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced during a press conference Tuesday that there will be a new route for the Tour de Houston 2020.

The race set for Sunday, March 15, will begin and end at Houston’s City Hall. Cyclists will first head west on Allen Parkway, then northwest through Buffalo Bayou, Spring Branch and Cypress. There will be 20, 40 and 60-mile options for cyclists of all skill levels.

The bike ride will be sponsored by Apache, and all funds raised will go towards the Replant Houston Program, aimed to help with Houston’s reforestation.

Registration for Tour De Houston is ongoing, with options to purchase a commemorative t-shirt and jersey. More information can be found here.