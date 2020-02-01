These are the 3 hottest Houston neighborhoods to watch in 2020, according to new list

HOUSTON – House hunting? A new list might help you narrow your search.

On Jan. 28, real estate site Redfin released its annual ranking of the hottest neighborhoods to watch. Redfin ranked the 10 most popular neighborhoods nationwide (no Houston-area locales made the cut) and identified the three most sought-after neighborhoods in 60 of the nation’s major metro areas, including Houston.

To develop its list, Redfin spoke with agents about what areas are seeing rising interest from homebuyers and identified the neighborhoods with the greatest year-over-year growth in listing page views on Redfin.com.

The following are Redfin’s Hottest Houston Neighborhoods to Watch for 2020.

Pointe West

Median sale price: $265,500

Median sale price for metro area: $245,000

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 5.2%

Median days on homes were on the market: 47

Clear Creek Forest

Median sale price: $285,000

Median sale price for metro area: $245,000

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 10.0%

Median days on homes were on the market: 39

South Shore Harbor

Median sale price: $350,000

Median sale price for metro area: $245,000

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 4.7%

Median days on homes were on the market: 45

Click here to view Redfin’s complete list.