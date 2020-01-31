Ask Amy: These are the best rewards credit cards you can get right now

Hey friends,

I hope you know me well enough to know that I don’t recommend spending money you don’t have. But if you are disciplined and you don’t carry a credit card balance from one month to the next, you should be using a rewards card. They’re not all created equal. Some are great for earning free travel; others give you cash back. We worked with our friends at Nerd Wallet to show you the best rewards cards you can get right now.

Recall Alert!

If you have an infant in your house, make sure you don’t have one of these inclined sleepers. This is just the latest round of this type of sleeper to get recalled recently. 73 infants have died in sleepers like these. The problem is the incline. It can cause babies to suffocate. Doctors say the safest sleeping position for infants is flat on their back.

Shop & Create Spaces in your Home like an Interior Decorator

This was such a fun story! I asked interior decorator Shelly Wahle of The Best Little Décor House in Texas to share some of her secrets that we can all use to freshen up our homes. Hopefully this inspires you to tackle a project you’ve been putting off so you can sit back, relax and admire your handiwork.

Enjoy your weekend! And don’t forget to tune into KPRC Channel 2 Today every day next week. I am working on a very enlightening series we’re calling “What you AUTO know.” I’m covering everything you need to know when buying a car so you get the best deal and make the most money off of your old vehicle.

