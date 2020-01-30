See the new hats the Astros and Rockets have revealed for the 2020 season

HOUSTON – Two Houston teams will begin the 2020 season with a new hat design for fans to enjoy.

Headwear company New Era revealed the “Team Describe” 59FIFTY collection Wednesday, with select MLB and NBA teams revealing a new hat concept that represents their hometown.

The new cap will be dark blue with the Astros logo, along with a rocket embroidered to resemble Houston’s ties with NASA. The back side will have the official MLB logo and a piece of steak on a fork, to describe Houston’s barbecue.

The Rockets hat will also have a similar design, sporting a bright red hat with the Rockets logo in front, including the space rocket next to it and the steak in the back.

While the Astros hat is currently sold out on the website, Rockets hats are still available but in limited sizes.

