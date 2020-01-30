JJ Watt surprises members of the Navarro Cheer team on the ‘Today Show.’ Here’s how they reacted.

JJ Watt and the Navarro Cheer team shared an unforgettable moment on the “Today Show" this week.

The Texans defensive end surprised the stars of the Netflix documentary “Cheer” during an interview with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Watt as the stars of ‘Cheer’ were floored by his surprised appearance, “It’s so much fun to watch. I think that as the season went on, that’s what it was for me."

Navarro Cheer coach Monica Aldama, along with cheer squad members Jerry Harris, Gabi Butler and La’Darius Marshall were talking about Watt and how he is considered “Texas royalty” before introducing him.

“This whole experience has been a freak-out,” said Aldama, “we did not expect any of this.”

Watt is in New York City to host “Saturday Night Live” this Saturday. He will also make a guest appearance on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” tonight on NBC on Thursday.

He posted the clip of his surprise appearance on his Twitter page.