Own a slice of paradise: This Texas island listed for $25 million is up for grabs

Would you describe yourself as a beach person (Hint: If you’re wearing a Tommy Bahama shirt right now, the answer is yes)? Do you want to operate on island time all the time? Happen to have a spare $25 million lying around? Well, Cowabunga, dude! We’ve got some super duper news for you: A private island on the Texas coast is up for grabs and it’s only $24,980,000.

Own a 387 acre piece of the planet, nestled in Aransas Bay and situated in Rockport, TX. As the northern border of beloved fishing spot Estes Flat, Traylor Island is a fisherman’s paradise.

Bust out the Benjamins and this pricey slice of paradise is yours for keeps. For more information on the one-of-a-kind listing, give real estate agent Janae Evens a ring at (361) 790-6030.

Here’s a look at the official listing posted on HAR.com. Click here for more details on the property.

Traylor Island is an iconic landmark on the Texas coast! Its sparkling shorelines are highly revered by anglers, hunters, birders artists and tourists. This unspoiled tropical oasis serves as the northern border of the hallowed fishing grounds of Estes Flats, the classic setting for many coveted artistic renderings of world-class hunting and fishing scenes from the likes of Barnes, Booth, Dearman and Cowan. Its sprawling sand and shell shores also border Aransas Bay to the east, and the Intracoastal Waterway to the north and west. Generations of boaters and outdoors enthusiasts have formed their own special memories around the shores of this Texas treasure.

Scroll below to take a look at what millions of dollars can net you in Texas real estate.

Traylor Island (HAR)

Traylor Island (HAR)

Traylor Island (HAR)

Traylor Island (HAR)