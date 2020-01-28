“Trending Fear” show comes to Tomball to haunt a popular barbecue spot

Fear has made its next stop at a popular barbecue eatery in Houston.

Travel Channel’s original series “Trending Fear” visited Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue in Old Town Tomball to investigate possible paranormal activity that has plagued the restaurant for several years. The restaurant is in one of the oldest buildings in Tomball.

Show producer Adam Ellis and his research partners Jen Lewis and Paul Bradford went inside the eatery to investigate several horror hauntings that owners Scott Moore Jr. and Michelle Holland had reported.

Ellis learned from the paranormal activity from several posts made by Moore on Instagram, including a video that showed a possible ghost sighting while he was ringing a customer out at the counter.

“Trending Fear” debuted on the Travel Channel in November 2019 and currently has six episodes.

You can catch the Tomball episode re-airing this Saturday at 9 a.m. on the Travel Channel. To learn more, click here.