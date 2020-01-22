Jimmy the Jeweler giving away 2.4-carat diamond ring to military couple this Valentine’s Day

HOUSTON – Do you know a military couple who plans on getting engaged? A Houston-area jeweler wants to help.

Jimmy Pham, better known as Jimmy the Jeweler or JimmyxBoi, launched his “Military Valentine’s Day Giveaway” on Instagram.

The Alief native and owner of Done Right Jewelers wants to pay it forward to a military veteran who is thinking of proposing to their special someone.

The prize for the winner is a 2.4-carat diamond set in 14-karat white gold, with a retail value of $10,000.

“Our servicemen and women work so hard for all of us to protect our freedom,” Pham said in a post over the weekend. “This is a way I can say thank you and give one military couple a little help starting a family of their own this Valentine’s Day.”

Pham is famous for his iced-out celebrity jewels. He is known for his philanthropy, giving back to causes that are close to his heart. Recently, he held his annual “Iced-Out Christmas Giveaway”, giving away more than $10,000 worth of toys to kids in need.

The contest is open to any U.S. Military service person, according to the post. All you need to do is to share a story of your special person and explain how the ring can help you propose this Valentine’s Day.

To enter, send an email to sherrie@boostonemarketing.com, where Pham and his team will review entries. Deadline to enter is Feb. 4.