What to know before you go: Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park

HOUSTON, Texas – Address: 2800 S. Post Oak Boulevard in the Galleria

In the middle of the busy Galleria is a 64 foot tall wall of water. Across from the Galleria’s tallest building, William’s Tower, is Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park.

The park has a big green space, framed with Texas Live Oaks and benches. The waterwall is the star attraction and kids can stand in the semicircle and feel like they’re at the bottom of a waterfall. If there is a breeze, the kids get a little shower as they enjoy their surroundings.

Williams Tower (Jill B. Jarvis)

Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park (Jill B. Jarvis)

This park does not have a playground, but is a great place for a picnic. The kids can run through the grass and let their imaginations run wild at the waterwall.

Williams Tower parking garage (Jill B. Jarvis)

The only thing tricky with this park is parking. The Galleria Mall Nordstrom parking garage is a block away and is free. A closer option is the Williams Tower parking garage, with starts at $3 for 30 minutes.

Still, if you haven’t been to the park, make the trip to see it. Bring the stroller so you can park a little distance away, and enjoy Houston’s 64 foot water wall!

