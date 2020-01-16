What you need to know about this weekend’s Harry Potter-inspired beer festival

Fans of Harry Potter are in for an enchanting treat as Rock Star Brewing Company will host a beer festival this weekend that is sure to be magical.

The Wizards Beer Festival will be held at The Ballroom at Bayou Place, located at 500 Texas Place in Downtown Houston on Saturday. The venue, according to the event page on Facebook, will be “transformed into a wizarding verse of wonders full of areas to explore.”

Over 20 beers will be featured at The Grand Hall - which is inside The Ballroom - as well as boozy concoctions from the Lair of Secret Cider, and the Boozy Cauldron Tavern. Adult butterscotch and other delectable drinks will also be served.

There will also be “wizardy vendors” at the Enchanted Shops of the Magic Village.

Festival attendees can enjoy photo-ops, and food options.

Tickets to the festival are on sale at Eventbrite for $35.

If you go

What: The Wizards Beer Festival

When: Saturday, January 18 6:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: The Ballroom at Bayou Place; 500 Texas Place, Houston