Play and eat at Hat Creek Burger Company

HOUSTON, Texas – Address: 8215 Louetta Road, Spring, TX 77379

Good burgers and a playground… that’s what we found at Hat Creek Burger Company!

Started in Austin and now in the Houston area, this was the place to be last week! I’d have better pictures of the playground… but it was too busy with this beautiful weather!

Hat Creek serves fresh, never frozen beef served on freshly baked buns with fresh veggies. They also have chicken, veggie burgers and other items… including homemade sauces to top everything off.

There is indoor seating as well as covered patio seating… with glass garage doors that open to the fenced in play area. Kids can run back and forth and parents can watch easily.

This fast, casual, family friendly restaurant is a little expensive, with the kids meals around $6.00 and more for adults. That said, the food was good, I was able to refill my iced tea a dozen times and I loved the patio and playground. I’d love to have more Houston area restaurants like this!

