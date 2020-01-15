All aboard!: Sail from Galveston to Royal Caribbean’s private island CocoCay beginning March
HOUSTON – Beginning March, Royal Caribbean will offer seven-day long cruises that will sail from Galveston to its private island, CocoCay, in the Bahamas for prices as low as $564.
Cruise-goers will embark on an adventure on the “Enchantment of the Sea” ship, which will also make stops in Key West, Florida and Nassau, Bahamas, before reaching “Perfect Day” at CocoCay.
Royal Caribbean says CocoCay has beach areas that make the island the ultimate sun-soaking escape and offers lots of activities to make the perfect beach day. Kids can have fun at “Splashaway Bay,” which features fountains, sprinklers, geysers, water cannons and five slides, while adults relax at one of the over-water cabanas or at “Chill Island.”
The private island also features North America’s tallest water slide, Daredevil’s Peak, a 135-foot plunge, and the largest wave pool in the Caribbean, located at its “Thrill Waterpark,” according to the cruise line’s website.
The cruise’s lowest rates range from $564 to $920, with trips beginning on March 30 until Sept. 25.
Here’s a list of all the dates available on the site:
- March 30
- April 6
- May 29
- June 5
- June 12
- June 19
- July 10
- July 17
- August 7
- August 14
- September 18
- September 25
For more details on what the cruise offers, go here.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.