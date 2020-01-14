Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $2,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Houston with a budget of up to $2,800/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1755 Sky Lark Lane (Greater Uptown)

Listed at $2,713/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1755 Sky Lark Lane.

In the apartment, you can expect a fireplace, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building has garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.

3120 Smith St. (Midtown)

Here's a 991-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3120 Smith St. that's going for $2,730/month.

Look for a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the furnished unit. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. Pets are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

2850 Fannin St. (Midtown)

Located at 2850 Fannin St., here's a 930-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,742/month.

The building features a swimming pool, secured entry and a gym. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

