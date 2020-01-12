Which Houston restaurant did Esquire name one of the ‘most important eateries of the decade’?

HOUSTON, Texas – Houston bistro Nancy's Hustle made Esquire’s list of the 40 Most Important Restaurants of the Decade.

The restaurant is a modern bistro and wine bar offering American fare.

“We like butter, natural wine, cider, and cocktails that pair well with food,” the restaurant’s website reads.

The only other Texas restaurant to make the list was Knife, a steakhouse in Dallas.

Nancy’s Hustle is located at 2704 Polk Street, Suite A in Houston, Texas.